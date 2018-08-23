[SBS Star] VIDEO: Golden Child's Refreshing Stage Like a Soft Drink 'IF'!

K-pop boy group Golden Child has returned with another summery track.On August 21 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', Golden Child performed a side track from the group's latest album 'Goldenness'.Golden Child already had promotion with the album's 'LET ME' and this time, the group came to secure its position as an uprising rookie again.On this day, Golden Child mesmerized the audience by passionately singing the beautiful and bright melody of the track 'IF'.'IF' is a pop dance song filled with funky groove and energetic synth sounds.The lyrics portray heartbeating moment of one-sided love and a boy in the lyrics imagines his future with his crush by keep repeating the word 'IF'.On this day, all members of Golden Child wore refreshing bluish green stripe shirt and made a refreshing stage of blue tone.Check out enthusiastic performance of Golden Child below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)