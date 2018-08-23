SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Documentary Film of G-DRAGON to Be Released!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Documentary Film of G-DRAGON to Be Released!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.23 11:26 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Documentary Film of G-DRAGON to Be Released!
K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member G-DRAGON features in a human documentary.

On August 23 at 9 AM KST, a trailer of documentary 'Kwon Ji Yong Act lll: M.O.T.T.E' was unveiled on BIGBANG's official YouTube channel.G-DRAGONIn the video, G-DRAGON appears with the question 'Who am I?'. and the following scenes starts to show both life of celebrity G-DRAGON on stages and human Kwon Ji Yong (G-DRAGON's real name), who constantly agonizes about himself.G-DRAGONG-DRAGONThe documentary mainly covers the live recordings of 'ACT Ⅲ, M.O.T.T.E (Moment of Truth The End)', G-DRAGON's last solo concert before his enlistment.G-DRAGONEspecially, the documentary try to focus on both bright side of G-DRAGON, who is a confident and glittering star acclaimed by his fans and dark side of G-DRAGON, who is also a sensitive and lonely human behind the stage.G-DRAGONThe representative of YouTube APAC Originals Nadine Zylstra commented, "I'm very glad to take part in a collaborated project with G-DRAGON, that can show humane and honest aspect of him."G-DRAGON'Kwon Ji Yong Act lll: M.O.T.T.E' will officially be released on September 5 through YouTube Originals.

Check out the official trailer below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호