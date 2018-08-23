[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Documentary Film of G-DRAGON to Be Released!

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member G-DRAGON features in a human documentary.On August 23 at 9 AM KST, a trailer of documentary 'Kwon Ji Yong Act lll: M.O.T.T.E' was unveiled on BIGBANG's official YouTube channel.In the video, G-DRAGON appears with the question 'Who am I?'. and the following scenes starts to show both life of celebrity G-DRAGON on stages and human Kwon Ji Yong (G-DRAGON's real name), who constantly agonizes about himself.The documentary mainly covers the live recordings of 'ACT Ⅲ, M.O.T.T.E (Moment of Truth The End)', G-DRAGON's last solo concert before his enlistment.Especially, the documentary try to focus on both bright side of G-DRAGON, who is a confident and glittering star acclaimed by his fans and dark side of G-DRAGON, who is also a sensitive and lonely human behind the stage.The representative of YouTube APAC Originals Nadine Zylstra commented, "I'm very glad to take part in a collaborated project with G-DRAGON, that can show humane and honest aspect of him."'Kwon Ji Yong Act lll: M.O.T.T.E' will officially be released on September 5 through YouTube Originals.Check out the official trailer below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'BIGBANG' YouTube)(SBS Star)