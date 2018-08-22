SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans Are Not Happy with EXO's 3D Figures
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans Are Not Happy with EXO's 3D Figures

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.22 17:59 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans Are Not Happy with EXOs 3D Figures
Fans are expressing disappointment towards K-pop boy group EXO's latest merchandise―a 3D figure of each member.

Recently, a Korean convenience store started exclusive sales for EXO's 3D figures.

However, fans pointed out that the figures do not resemble EXO members' actual appearance, and that they are overpriced.
EXO 3D FiguresEXO 3D FiguresIf you purchase a single figure, the package includes a photo card, figure stand, name badge and poster for 99,000 won (approximately 88 dollars).

Buying the full set of entire nine EXO members will cost about 890,000 won (approximately 794 dollars) in total.

Considering the fact that EXO's fans are mostly teenagers, the price is definitely quite expensive.
EXO 3D FiguresEXO 3D FiguresFans also claimed that the appearance of the figures does not resemble the members at all.

They commented, "They all look way different from real EXO members.", "The figures are overpriced when they're made by machines, not by a famous craftsman or something.", and more.
EXO 3D FiguresThe amount of figures is reportedly limited to 50,000 pieces, and they will be delivered to customers some time in October.

(Credit= 'gs25_official' Instagram, Yonhap News Agency)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호