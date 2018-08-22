SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Woo Do Hwan Shows Off His Arm Muscles While Working Out
Korean actor Woo Do Hwan boasted the muscles on his arms that were hidden under clothes.

On August 22, Woo Do Hwan's management agency KEYEAST shared three photos of the actor participating in the photo shoot for an outdoor fashion brand on their official social media account.Woo Do HwanThe pictures highlight his masculine charms in addition to well-built arms.

It was previously revealed that Woo Do Hwan regularly works out and eats chicken breast to maintain his figure.

These pictures clearly show how much time and effort Woo Do Hwan had put into building his body.Woo Do HwanWoo Do Hwan is making fans' hearts race fast, and fall for the actor even more with these sexy work-out pictures.Woo Do HwanMeanwhile, Woo Do Hwan has recently begun shooting a supernatural horror-action film 'The Divine Fury' with actor Park Seo Jun.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KEYEAST)

(SBS Star)  
