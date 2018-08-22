[SBS Star] EXO SEHUN's Eyes Overflow with Sorrow & Concerns in the Film Stills

K-pop boy group EXO's member SEHUN's eyes are overflowing with sorrow and worries in the film stills of 'Dokgo Rewind'.On August 22, an upcoming film 'Dokgo Rewind' unveiled the first set of SEHUN's film stills.'Dokgo Rewind' is a prequel to a webtoon of the same name, about three guys who have lived completely different lives getting together to fight against violence in school.SEHUN will be playing the role of 'Kang Hyuk', a well-known fighter in the area who cannot stand seeing anyone being bullied.Kang Hyuk attempts to get revenge on a group of school gang members for his twin brother who passed away from school violence.In one of the stills, SEHUN's face is full of bruises and blood from cuts, and he stands against the wall wearing clothes that are covered in dust.In the other still, he sits opposite of someone in an untidy room, looking devastated.The stills seem to show the eventful life of SEHUN's character very well.Meanwhile, 'Dokgo Rewind' recently confirmed to premiere on September 7.(Lee Narin, Credit= Samhwa Networks, Toyou's Dream)(SBS Star)