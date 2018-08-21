[SBS Star] Hottest K-pop Idol Group Members Who Are from Thailand!

These days, many K-pop idol groups have members from different cultural backgrounds.Especially, the members from Thailand are receiving incessant love and support from their local fans, thanks to their exceptional talents as well as their friendship.Check out the list of six K-pop idol group members who were born in Thailand.Nicknamed as 'Thai Prince', NICHKHUN is by far the most famous Thai K-pop idol star.He was actually born in the United States but moved to Bangkok, Thailand when he was five, spending his childhood and teenage years there until he went to college.After receiving a casting call from JYP Entertainment, he moved to South Korea and made his debut as a member of 2PM.After winning first place in K-pop artist RAIN's cover dance competition, BAMBAM joined JYP Entertainment to become a K-pop star himself.Born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, BAMBAM has been actively promoting not only in Korea but also in his home country after making his debut as a member of boy group GOT7.LISA was the only person accepted into YG Entertainment during the agency's Thailand audition held in 2010.She officially moved to South Korea in 2011, and became YG Entertainment's first-ever non-Korean artist after making her debut as a member of BLACKPINK.Considering whether to enter a college or to pursue her dream of becoming a K-pop star, MINNIE auditioned for CUBE Entertainment as her academy advised her to do so.After spending her trainee days in Korea for about three years, MINNIE made her debut as a member of (G)I-DLE in May 2018.After signing her exclusive contract with CUBE Entertainment, SORN moved to Korea in 2012 and debuted in 2015 as a member of CLC.She is very close with GOT7's BAMBAM and BLACKPINK's LISA, as they've been friends even before their debut.Before joining SM Entertainment back in 2013, TEN was already popular in Thailand as he won a TV audition program 'Teen Superstar' in 2011.Becoming the very-first Thai trainee of SM Entertainment, TEN made his debut in 2016 as a member of NCT U―a sub-unit of boy group NCT.(Credit= JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)