SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Hottest K-pop Idol Group Members Who Are from Thailand!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Hottest K-pop Idol Group Members Who Are from Thailand!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.21 10:41 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Hottest K-pop Idol Group Members Who Are from Thailand!
These days, many K-pop idol groups have members from different cultural backgrounds.

Especially, the members from Thailand are receiving incessant love and support from their local fans, thanks to their exceptional talents as well as their friendship.

Check out the list of six K-pop idol group members who were born in Thailand.
NICHKHUN1. 2PM's NICHKHUN (Nichkhun Horvejkul)

Nicknamed as 'Thai Prince', NICHKHUN is by far the most famous Thai K-pop idol star.

He was actually born in the United States but moved to Bangkok, Thailand when he was five, spending his childhood and teenage years there until he went to college.

After receiving a casting call from JYP Entertainment, he moved to South Korea and made his debut as a member of 2PM.
BAMBAM2. GOT7's BAMBAM (Kunpimook Bhuwakul)

After winning first place in K-pop artist RAIN's cover dance competition, BAMBAM joined JYP Entertainment to become a K-pop star himself.

Born and raised in Bangkok, Thailand, BAMBAM has been actively promoting not only in Korea but also in his home country after making his debut as a member of boy group GOT7.
LISA3. BLACKPINK's LISA (Lalisa Manobal)

LISA was the only person accepted into YG Entertainment during the agency's Thailand audition held in 2010.

She officially moved to South Korea in 2011, and became YG Entertainment's first-ever non-Korean artist after making her debut as a member of BLACKPINK.
MINNIE4. (G)I-DLE's MINNIE (Nicha Yontrarak)

Considering whether to enter a college or to pursue her dream of becoming a K-pop star, MINNIE auditioned for CUBE Entertainment as her academy advised her to do so.

After spending her trainee days in Korea for about three years, MINNIE made her debut as a member of (G)I-DLE in May 2018.
SORN5. CLC's SORN (Chonnasorn Sajakul)

After signing her exclusive contract with CUBE Entertainment, SORN moved to Korea in 2012 and debuted in 2015 as a member of CLC.

She is very close with GOT7's BAMBAM and BLACKPINK's LISA, as they've been friends even before their debut.
TEN6. NCT's TEN (Chittaphon Leechaiyapornkul)

Before joining SM Entertainment back in 2013, TEN was already popular in Thailand as he won a TV audition program 'Teen Superstar' in 2011.

Becoming the very-first Thai trainee of SM Entertainment, TEN made his debut in 2016 as a member of NCT U―a sub-unit of boy group NCT.

(Credit= JYP Entertainment, YG Entertainment, CUBE Entertainment, SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호