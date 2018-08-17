[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Spotted Climbing the Mountain During His Vacation

K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN was spotted in a mountain with his friends.Recently, several photos showing XIUMIN having a vacation in mountain have been going around on various online communities.In the photos, XIUMIN is taking photos with his friends in front of Bukhansan National Park located in a mountain in Seoul.XIUMIN is seen to enjoy his vacation in the middle of his busy schedules by spending time with his close friends.In the photos, XIUMIN wears a casual short sleeve shirt and shorts and a white cap to block sunlight just like an ordinary man of his age.After seeing photos of XIUMIN who seemed very excited, many fans left comments like, "It's good to see him being with his friends.", "His oufit for hiking is adorable.", "I wanna join his hiking."(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)