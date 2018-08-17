SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Spotted Climbing the Mountain During His Vacation
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Spotted Climbing the Mountain During His Vacation

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.17 15:38 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO XIUMIN Spotted Climbing the Mountain During His Vacation
K-pop boy group EXO's member XIUMIN was spotted in a mountain with his friends.

Recently, several photos showing XIUMIN having a vacation in mountain have been going around on various online communities.EXO XIUMINIn the photos, XIUMIN is taking photos with his friends in front of Bukhansan National Park located in a mountain in Seoul.EXO XIUMINXIUMIN is seen to enjoy his vacation in the middle of his busy schedules by spending time with his close friends.EXO XIUMINIn the photos, XIUMIN wears a casual short sleeve shirt and shorts and a white cap to block sunlight just like an ordinary man of his age.EXO XIUMINAfter seeing photos of XIUMIN who seemed very excited, many fans left comments like, "It's good to see him being with his friends.", "His oufit for hiking is adorable.", "I wanna join his hiking."

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Online Community)

(SBS Star)       
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호