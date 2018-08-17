SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Wows New Yorkers with Its BTS 'FAKE LOVE' Cover
[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Wows New Yorkers with Its BTS 'FAKE LOVE' Cover

2018.08.17
K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE took over the Big Apple with its mesmerizing dance performances.

On August 16, (G)I-DLE's management agency CUBE Entertainment dropped the group's cover dance video filmed in New York City.
(G)I-DLEWith a vivid contrast of Time Square during the day and the Washington Square Park at night, six members of (G)I-DLE confidently showed off their stunning dance moves.
 

Previously on August 11, CUBE shared a flash mob video of (G)I-DLE's hit debut track 'LATATA' as well.

Surrounded by many people watching and cheering them on, the members completely took over the city with passionate dancers.
 

Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE has recently made its comeback with a single 'HANN (Alone)' released on August 14.
(G)I-DLE(Credit= 'United CUBE' YouTube, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook)

(SBS Star)  
