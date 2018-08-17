[SBS Star] VIDEO: (G)I-DLE Wows New Yorkers with Its BTS 'FAKE LOVE' Cover

K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE took over the Big Apple with its mesmerizing dance performances.On August 16, (G)I-DLE's management agency CUBE Entertainment dropped the group's cover dance video filmed in New York City.With a vivid contrast of Time Square during the day and the Washington Square Park at night, six members of (G)I-DLE confidently showed off their stunning dance moves.Previously on August 11, CUBE shared a flash mob video of (G)I-DLE's hit debut track 'LATATA' as well.Surrounded by many people watching and cheering them on, the members completely took over the city with passionate dancers.Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE has recently made its comeback with a single 'HANN (Alone)' released on August 14.(Credit= 'United CUBE' YouTube, 'G.I.DLE.CUBE' Facebook)(SBS Star)