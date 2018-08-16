[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Name Hwang Min Hyun·SUHO as Idols Who Look Even Better in Person

Hwang Min Hyun from K-pop boy group Wanna One and SUHO from another boy group EXO have been chosen as two top members of idol groups who look even better in person.From July 18 to August 1, a mobile application 'IDOL CHAMP' ran a poll to see which K-pop stars are even more good-looking in real life.Out of numerous stunning K-pop stars, Hwang Min Hyun and SUHO dominated the poll by an overwhelmingly majority―46.9% and 45.8%.The winner Hwang Min Hyun is well-known for his graceful appearance, glowing skin, and model-like physique that he even has nicknames 'Emperor Hwang' and 'Beautiful Hwang'.Among K-pop fans who have seen Hwang Min Hyun, there is a saying that once you see Hwang Min Hyun in real life, you will become trapped in his charms.The second winner SUHO's Prince Charming-like look has been the subject of conversation among K-pop fans since his debut.According to fans who have seen SUHO, his great looks have the power of completely mesmerizing people within a second.Girl group Apink's HAYOUNG, boy group Highlight's Son Dong Woon, girl group PRISTIN's KYULKYUNG were ranked after the two stars.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'optimushwang' 'weareone.exo' 'ent_aroundus' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' 'Official.Apink2011' 'PLEDISPRISTIN' Facebook, 'IDOL CHAMP' Mobile Application)(SBS Star)