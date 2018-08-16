SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Name Hwang Min Hyun·SUHO as Idols Who Look Even Better in Person
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Name Hwang Min Hyun·SUHO as Idols Who Look Even Better in Person

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.16 13:33 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] K-pop Fans Name Hwang Min Hyun·SUHO as Idols Who Look Even Better in Person
Hwang Min Hyun from K-pop boy group Wanna One and SUHO from another boy group EXO have been chosen as two top members of idol groups who look even better in person.

From July 18 to August 1, a mobile application 'IDOL CHAMP' ran a poll to see which K-pop stars are even more good-looking in real life.

Out of numerous stunning K-pop stars, Hwang Min Hyun and SUHO dominated the poll by an overwhelmingly majority―46.9% and 45.8%.IDOL CHAMPThe winner Hwang Min Hyun is well-known for his graceful appearance, glowing skin, and model-like physique that he even has nicknames 'Emperor Hwang' and 'Beautiful Hwang'.

Among K-pop fans who have seen Hwang Min Hyun, there is a saying that once you see Hwang Min Hyun in real life, you will become trapped in his charms.Hwang Min HyunThe second winner SUHO's Prince Charming-like look has been the subject of conversation among K-pop fans since his debut.

According to fans who have seen SUHO, his great looks have the power of completely mesmerizing people within a second.SUHOGirl group Apink's HAYOUNG, boy group Highlight's Son Dong Woon, girl group PRISTIN's KYULKYUNG were ranked after the two stars. HAYOUNG, Son Dong Woon, KYULKYUNG(Lee Narin, Credit= 'optimushwang' 'weareone.exo' 'ent_aroundus' Instagram, 'WannaOne.official' 'Official.Apink2011' 'PLEDISPRISTIN' Facebook, 'IDOL CHAMP' Mobile Application)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호