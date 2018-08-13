[SBS Star] VIDEO: D-CRUNCH Smashes 'Inkigayo' with Its Powerful Debut Stage!

K-pop boy group D-CRUNCH that everyone had been waiting to make a debut has finally debuted.On August 12 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', D-CRUNCH boasted its youthful energy with 'Palace'.'Palace' is the group's debut song from its first single album '0806' that was released on August 6.D-CRUNCH is a 9-member hip-hop group under All-S Company, and it consists of O.V, Hyunwook, Hyunho, Hyunoh, Hyunwoo, Minhyuk, Chanyoung, Dylan, and Jeongseung.Just like the name D-CRUNCH, which means a group with great power and influence, it has demonstrated a very powerful performance on this day.In the song, the members of D-CRUNCH talk about their confidence and ambition.They say, "I don't talk a lot, I just feel the vibe.", "You can't stop me. I'll just keep going.", "Rip it up, pop it up like a monster.", "Let's break this!", and so on.Watch this newly-debuted group's flawless performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)