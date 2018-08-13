SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTOB Members Burst Into Tears During 'This Is Us' Concert
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTOB Members Burst Into Tears During 'This Is Us' Concert

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.13 16:33 수정 2018.08.13 16:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTOB Members Burst Into Tears During This Is Us Concert
K-pop boy group BTOB's members broke into tears at their last concert as a full group before the leader, Seo Eunkwang's military enlistment.

On August 10 to 12, BTOB held its '2018 BTOB TIME -THIS IS US-' concert at Olympic Gymnastics Arena, Seoul.
BTOBBTOBThe seven members of BTOB didn't disappoint their fans throughout the concert, as they powerfully showcased their group performances as well as various solo stages.
BTOBBTOBFor the very last stage of the solo performances, Seo Eunkwang performed 'Letter from a Private', making fans break into tears with his song choice upon his upcoming enlistment.

After singing, Seo Eunkwang asked fans not to cry and promised that he will come back healthy.

Then another member Lee Minhyuk said that this concert will be his last concert before enlistment as well, as he also plans to enlist in the military soon.

BTOB's youngest member Yook Sungjae said, "Our fans will always listen to and like our music. We grow older together, so age is not an issue."
BTOBDuring the closing remarks, Seo Eunkwang tearfully added, "I really didn't want to cry. I will repay everyone with amazing performances. Also, I am looking forward to when I'm in the military. I'm curious about what BTOB will be like without me, and how the group's musical color will change."

Meanwhile, Seo Eunkwang is confirmed to enlist in the military on August 21.

(Credit= CUBE Entertainment, Online Community)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호