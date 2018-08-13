SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Apologizes for Kim Young-kwang's 'Manner Legs'
Korean actress Park Bo Young and actor Kim Young-kwang opened up behind episodes caused by their height difference.

On August 10 episode of KBS' 'Entertainment Weekly', Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang made an appearance together and had a guerrilla date.

During the show, Park Bo Young mentioned Kim Young-kwang's 'manner leg' that has created online buzz.

In the press conference for their new film 'On your wedding day ' previously, Kim Young-kwang playfully bent his knees to match with Park Bo Young due to their drastic height difference.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangWhen she apologizes for making him do the 'manner legs', Kim Young-kwang made the viewers burst into laughs by replaying his 'manner legs' posture.Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangPark Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangPark Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangLooking at his teasing movement, Park Bo Young cutely complained, "Kim Young-kwang walks with such a long strides. I should walk three or four steps when he moves a single step."Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangPark Bo Young and Kim Young-kwangMeanwhile, Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang's upcoming movie 'On your wedding day' is set to premiere in theaters on August 22.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly, MEGABOX Plus M, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)     
