[SBS Star] Park Bo Young Apologizes for Kim Young-kwang's 'Manner Legs'

Korean actress Park Bo Young and actor Kim Young-kwang opened up behind episodes caused by their height difference.On August 10 episode of KBS' 'Entertainment Weekly', Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang made an appearance together and had a guerrilla date.During the show, Park Bo Young mentioned Kim Young-kwang's 'manner leg' that has created online buzz.In the press conference for their new film 'On your wedding day ' previously, Kim Young-kwang playfully bent his knees to match with Park Bo Young due to their drastic height difference.When she apologizes for making him do the 'manner legs', Kim Young-kwang made the viewers burst into laughs by replaying his 'manner legs' posture.Looking at his teasing movement, Park Bo Young cutely complained, "Kim Young-kwang walks with such a long strides. I should walk three or four steps when he moves a single step."Meanwhile, Park Bo Young and Kim Young-kwang's upcoming movie 'On your wedding day' is set to premiere in theaters on August 22.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= KBS Entertainment Weekly, MEGABOX Plus M, SBS funE)(SBS Star)