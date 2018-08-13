[SBS Star] Kim Tae-hee Signs with New Agency to Restart Her Career

Korean actress Kim Tae-hee has signed a contract with a new management agency―BS Company.On August 13, BS Company stated, "Kim Tae-hee has signed an exclusive contract with BS Company. She will keep working on her career as a representative Korean actress as a member of our agency."A representative of BS Company added, "We will welcome Kim Tae-hee as a new family member. We will support Kim Tae-hee our best for her to work on new projects that can show her own color of acting. Please give warm support to actress Kim Tae-hee's new start."Making her official debut in 2000, Kim Tae-hee has widened her spectrum as an actress by starring in numerous projects like 'Love Story in Harvard' (2004), 'Iris' (2009), 'My Princess' (2011), 'Jang Ok Jung, Lives in Love' (literal title, 2013), 'Yong Pal' (2015), and more.Meanwhile, Kim Tae-hee and singer/actor RAIN got married January 2017, and Kim Tae-hee has been taking a break after giving birth to her baby girl in October 2017.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'taehee35' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)