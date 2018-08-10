SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] LABOUM SOLBIN Reveals She Has Lost 8kg by This Dieting Method
작성 2018.08.10
K-pop girl group LABOUM's member SOLBIN revealed that she has lost 8kg by only eating chickpeas instead of a meal.
K-pop girl group LABOUM's member SOLBIN revealed that she has lost 8kg by only eating chickpeas instead of a meal.

On August 10, three members of LABOUM―SOYEON, SOLBIN, YUJEONG, and singer John Park made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.

During the talk, SOLBIN surprised everyone at the studio by saying that she has been eating only chickpeas instead of having a meal for over 100 days in order to lose her weight.SOLBINSOLBIN said, "I have been nibbling on only chickpeas for over 100 days. So far, I've lost 8kg."

She explained, "I didn't like the way I looked on TV. It looked different to how I really looked. I got so stressed out when certain clothes didn't fit me. I could stop myself from eating other foods as I kept reminded myself that. It acted as my motivation."SOLBINThe host Choi Hwa-jeong commented, "Wow, it is really impressive that you managed to just eat chickpeas for that long! Are there any side effects?".

SOLBIN answered with a laugh, "Well, I would say the side effect is that eating chickpeas really hurts your jaw. Since it's extremely hot these days, I carry raw chickpeas around with me instead of cooked ones. Chewing uncooked chickpeas hurt my jaw so much." 

As soon as SOLBIN ended her talk, John Park made everybody laugh by saying, "I probably wouldn't even last a day doing that." SOLBINAfter this episode of radio show was aired, a number of people have left comments such as, "8kg? SOLBIN didn't have any fat to lose even before going on this chickpea diet!", "Is this what girl group members do to look good on camera? I'm so shocked!", "I agree with John Park.", and so on.

Meanwhile, LABOUM returned with a new song 'Between Us' on July 27 after about a year.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, 'officialLABOUM' Facebook, 'solbin0819' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
