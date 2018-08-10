SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN's Passionate Goodbye Stage of 'SHE BAD'
[SBS Star] VIDEO: MYTEEN's Passionate Goodbye Stage of 'SHE BAD'

작성 2018.08.10 13:21 조회수
K-pop boy group MYTEEN mesmerized the audience with its sexy charisma.

On August 7 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', MYTEEN performed its latest title track 'SHE BAD'.

'SHE BAD' is the title track of MYTEEN's second mini album 'F;UZZLE' released on July 10.MYTEENMYTEENOn this day, the seven members of MYTEEN performed the most passionate stage of 'SHE BAD' as it was the goodbye stage of the promotion.

Despite the scorching weather, MYTEEN members showed incredible performance that is even hotter than the weather.MYTEENMYTEENWith relaxed facial expressions and flawless dance moves, MYTEEN fascinate all the viewers in a blink.

After the stage, the audience gave a round of applause and expressed their sorrow for the last stage of MYTEEN's outstanding performance.

Watch MYTEEN's goodbye stage below!
 

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS MTV The Show)

(SBS Star)  
