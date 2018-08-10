SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Kang Ki Young Reveals What Park Seo Jun·Park Min Young Were Like During Filming
Korean actor Kang Ki Young, who appeared in recently-ended drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?', talked about what actor Park Seo Jun and actress Park Min Young were like during filming.

On August 9 episode of KBS' variety show 'Happy Together 3', Kang Ki Young was invited to join the talk.

While on the topic of him appearing in 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?', the hosts asked him about what Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young were like on the set.Kang Ki YoungKang Ki Young answered, "I even heard about their dating rumors a few days before we shot the very last scene. I didn't believe it, because rumors of the two leads dating always tend to go around whenever I'm working on a drama."Kang Ki YoungThen, one of the hosts Jeon Hyun Moo asked, "Were there any suspicious behaviors between them while shooting the drama?".

He answered, "Not at all. In fact, Park Seo Jun spoke to Park Min Young in polite ways in the beginning. They seemed very polite to each other."Kang Ki YoungPreviously on July 27, it was reported that Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young have been in a relationship for three years.

Later on, both stars denied the dating rumors via their management agencies and interviews.

'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' depicted a sweet love story between 'Lee Young Jun' (Park Seo Jun) and 'Kim Mi So' (Park Min Young), and aired its final episode on July 26.

(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Happy Together 3, tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)

(SBS Star)  
