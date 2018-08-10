[SBS Star] CL Makes the Perfect Transition from K-pop Artist to Hollywood Actress

+AUGUST 17th+#MILE22 CL(@chaelincl)님의 공유 게시물님, 2018 8월 1 9:42오후 PDT

K-pop artist CL has perfectly transformed herself into the role of 'Queen' in an upcoming Hollywood film 'Mile 22'.On August 10, 'Mile 22' unveiled some pictures of CL featuring her Hollywood acting debut.In the pictures, she is styled in a suit, looking like one charismatic agent.'Mile 22' is an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, and Ronda Rousey, and follows an elite CIA task force that has to escort a high-priority asset 22 miles to an extraction point while being hunted by terrorists.In the film, CL will be playing one of the agents in the technical unit who remotely supports the team.Since this movie will mark CL's debut in Hollywood as an actress, everyone including CL herself seem all hyped up about it.Recently, CL shared a part of the movie's trailer on her social media account with the release date in the caption.'Mile 22' is due to be released in the U.S. on August 17 and in Korea on August 23.(Lee Narin, Credit= Mile 22/Pop Entertainment, 'chaelincl' Instagram)(SBS Star)