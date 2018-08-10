SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] CL Makes the Perfect Transition from K-pop Artist to Hollywood Actress
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] CL Makes the Perfect Transition from K-pop Artist to Hollywood Actress

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.10 10:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] CL Makes the Perfect Transition from K-pop Artist to Hollywood Actress
K-pop artist CL has perfectly transformed herself into the role of 'Queen' in an upcoming Hollywood film 'Mile 22'.

On August 10, 'Mile 22' unveiled some pictures of CL featuring her Hollywood acting debut.

In the pictures, she is styled in a suit, looking like one charismatic agent.CL'Mile 22' is an action thriller starring Mark Wahlberg, John Malkovich, Lauren Cohan, Iko Uwais, and Ronda Rousey, and follows an elite CIA task force that has to escort a high-priority asset 22 miles to an extraction point while being hunted by terrorists.CLIn the film, CL will be playing one of the agents in the technical unit who remotely supports the team.

Since this movie will mark CL's debut in Hollywood as an actress, everyone including CL herself seem all hyped up about it.CLRecently, CL shared a part of the movie's trailer on her social media account with the release date in the caption.
 
 

+AUGUST 17th+#MILE22

CL(@chaelincl)님의 공유 게시물님,


'Mile 22' is due to be released in the U.S. on August 17 and in Korea on August 23.

(Lee Narin, Credit= Mile 22/Pop Entertainment, 'chaelincl' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호