[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Perfectly Turns Himself as 'The Man Who Laughs'

SUHO made the perfect transition from K-pop boy group EXO's leader to Gwynplaine from the musical 'The Man Who Laughs'.On August 9, SUHO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled pictures of SUHO acting the role of Gwynplaine in his current musical 'The Man Who Laughs'.'The Man Who Laughs' is based on the 1869 novel of the same name, written by a French novelist Victor Hugo.The story revolves around a man named Gwynplaine, who has had a permanent grin since the young age.Gwynplaine luckily gets an opportunity to perform in circus shows, and he later becomes the most famous circus performer in Europe with his unusual-looking mouth.Then one day, Gwynplaine meets Duchess Josiana who completely changes his simple and peaceful life.SM Entertainment noted that SUHO spent days analyzing the character, repeatedly practicing acting, and singing despite his hectic schedule in order to express Gwynplaine as perfectly as possible.Since the opening night on July 10, more and more audience have praised SUHO on his perfect portrayal of the character in addition to the amazing chemistry with the rest of the cast.'The Man Who Laughs' will continue its shows at the Seoul Arts Center's Opera House until August 26, and will be holding more shows at Blue Square from September 5 until October 28.(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)