SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Perfectly Turns Himself as 'The Man Who Laughs'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Perfectly Turns Himself as 'The Man Who Laughs'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 16:18 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] EXO SUHO Perfectly Turns Himself as The Man Who Laughs
SUHO made the perfect transition from K-pop boy group EXO's leader to Gwynplaine from the musical 'The Man Who Laughs'.

On August 9, SUHO's management agency SM Entertainment unveiled pictures of SUHO acting the role of Gwynplaine in his current musical 'The Man Who Laughs'.SUHO'The Man Who Laughs' is based on the 1869 novel of the same name, written by a French novelist Victor Hugo.

The story revolves around a man named Gwynplaine, who has had a permanent grin since the young age.SUHOGwynplaine luckily gets an opportunity to perform in circus shows, and he later becomes the most famous circus performer in Europe with his unusual-looking mouth.

Then one day, Gwynplaine meets Duchess Josiana who completely changes his simple and peaceful life.SUHOSM Entertainment noted that SUHO spent days analyzing the character, repeatedly practicing acting, and singing despite his hectic schedule in order to express Gwynplaine as perfectly as possible.

Since the opening night on July 10, more and more audience have praised SUHO on his perfect portrayal of the character in addition to the amazing chemistry with the rest of the cast. SUHO'The Man Who Laughs' will continue its shows at the Seoul Arts Center's Opera House until August 26, and will be holding more shows at Blue Square from September 5 until October 28.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호