[SBS Star] Park Bo Gum & Red Velvet IRENE Reunite for a Commercial!

Actor Park Bo Gum and K-pop girl group Red Velvet's IRENE have reunited for a clothing brand's commercial.On August 9, it was announced that IRENE has been named as the new female endorsement model for a French outdoor clothing brand.Currently, Park Bo Gum is working as the male endorsement model of the brand for about a year, and he renewed his contract for another year.Even though the two stars did not film together yet, they will be featured in many pictorials and TV commercials together for a full year.Park Bo Gum and IRENE had been hosting KBS' music show 'Music Bank' together from May 2015 to June 2016.While working together as the hosts, fans praised their stunning visuals as well as their exceptional chemistry.Meanwhile, IRENE's group Red Velvet has made its comeback with a summer mini album 'Summer Magic' this week, while Park Bo Gum has recently confirmed to make his drama comeback 'Boyfriend' with actress Song Hye Kyo.(Credit= Eider, Online Community)(SBS Star)