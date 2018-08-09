[SBS Star] Stray Kids Reveals 2PM Takes Care of the Group the Most at JYP Entertainment

The members of K-pop boy group Stray Kids named 2PM as the senior group at JYP Entertainment who takes care of them the best.On August 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Stray Kids made a guest appearance.During the talk, Stray Kids members confidently talked about themselves, not seeming like boys who only debuted less than a half a year ago.When Stray Kids was asked which JYP Entertainment artists take care of the group the most, Stray Kids answered, "It's 2PM."Stray Kids explained, "The members of 2PM take care of us the best at JYP Entertainment. We fully respect them."Then, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked with curious eyes, "If that's the case, did you watch 2PM JUNHO's recent drama 'Wok of Love'?".Suddenly, Stray Kids all went silent, then replied laughing, "We'll start watching it today."Meanwhile, Stray Kids made a comeback with a new mini album 'I am WHO' on August 6.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)