SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Stray Kids Reveals 2PM Takes Care of the Group the Most at JYP Entertainment
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Stray Kids Reveals 2PM Takes Care of the Group the Most at JYP Entertainment

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.09 11:02 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Stray Kids Reveals 2PM Takes Care of the Group the Most at JYP Entertainment
The members of K-pop boy group Stray Kids named 2PM as the senior group at JYP Entertainment who takes care of them the best.

On August 7 episode of SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time', Stray Kids made a guest appearance.Stray KidsDuring the talk, Stray Kids members confidently talked about themselves, not seeming like boys who only debuted less than a half a year ago.

When Stray Kids was asked which JYP Entertainment artists take care of the group the most, Stray Kids answered, "It's 2PM."

Stray Kids explained, "The members of 2PM take care of us the best at JYP Entertainment. We fully respect them."Stray KidsThen, the host Choi Hwa-jeong asked with curious eyes, "If that's the case, did you watch 2PM JUNHO's recent drama 'Wok of Love'?".

Suddenly, Stray Kids all went silent, then replied laughing, "We'll start watching it today." Stray KidsMeanwhile, Stray Kids made a comeback with a new mini album 'I am WHO' on August 6.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호