[SBS Star] 'Descendants of the Sun' Actor Confesses He Had a Crush on Song Hye Kyo
[SBS Star] 'Descendants of the Sun' Actor Confesses He Had a Crush on Song Hye Kyo

작성 2018.08.08 17:04
Korean actor Ahn Bo Hyun confessed that he had a huge crush on actress Song Hye Kyo during the shooting of 'Descendants of the Sun' in 2016.

Recently, when Ahn Bo Hyun made a guest appearance on MBC's variety show 'Radio Star', he opened up about having a crush on Song Hye Kyo in the past. Ahn Bo HyunDuring the talk with the hosts and other guests, Ahn Bo Hyun said, "I had a huge crush on Song Hye Kyo when we were filming 'Descendants of the Sun' together."

He added, "I was literally in love with her for like six months. But you know what? All the male production crew had a crush on her as well."

He further explained, "I fell in love with Song Hye Kyo at the first gathering for dinner that we had in the beginning of the production."Ahn Bo Hyun and Song Hye Kyo'Descendants of the Sun' was a romance drama starring Song Hye Kyo and Song Joong Ki, which recorded as one of the most-watched dramas of all time in Korea.

Unfortunately to Ahn Bo Hyun though, Song Hye Kyo was secretly dating Song Joong Ki while filming 'Descendants of the Sun', and the two stars got married about a year and a half after the end of the drama.Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo(Lee Narin, Credit= KBS Descendants of the Sun, MBC Radio Star, Online Community) 

(SBS Star) 
