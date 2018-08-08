SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Welcomes Its 2nd Debut Anniversary with Fans
[SBS Star] BLACKPINK Welcomes Its 2nd Debut Anniversary with Fans

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK is celebrating the group's second debut anniversary today.
BLACKPINKBLACKPINKOn August 8, 2016, YG Entertainment's long-awaited girl group BLACKPINK has finally made its debut with 'WHISTLE' and 'BOOMBAYAH'.

Ever since then, BLACKPINK continuously dominated music charts with 'STAY', 'PLAYING WITH FIRE', 'AS IF IT'S YOUR LAST' and most recently, 'DDU-DU DDU-DU' and 'Forever Young'.
BLACKPINKFour members of BLACKPINK took their time to interact with BLINKs (BLACKPINK's fan club) all around the world by holding an online live broadcast on August 7.

During the live broadcast, the members expressed their utmost gratitude to fans who have been by their side ever since debut.
BLACKPINKLISA said, "I can't believe it's already our second year. I feel happy to commemorate this special day together with BLINKs. We will make more chances like this to interact with you guys even more."

JENNIE added, "Ever since our very first music show appearance with 'WHISTLE', I feel like BLACKPINK and BLINK have shared so many precious memories together. Let's look forward to our beautiful future together. I love you guys."
BLACKPINKIn response, fans began to trend '#BLACK2THEPINK' worldwide to show their love and support to BLACKPINK. 

(Credit= YG Entertainment, 'BLACKPINK' V LIVE)

(SBS Star) 
