SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Boasts His Friendship with Park Bo Gum
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Boasts His Friendship with Park Bo Gum

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.06 16:47 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Boasts His Friendship with Park Bo Gum
'Running Man' cast members Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se-chan made a phone call to actor Park Bo Gum.

On August 5 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the cast members were tasked to find a celebrity who was 'eight heads tall', which commonly refers to the ideal body proportions.
Running ManWhile riding a car with Yang Se-chan, Kim Jong-kook said, "Should I call Bo Gum?", and he ended up making a phone call to the actor.
Running ManPark Bo Gum answered his phone call in a cheerful tone, and Kim Jong-kook introduced Yang Se-chan to him.

Yang Se-chan excitedly said, "I'm a huge fan of yours, Bo Gum!", and Park Bo Gum replied, "I'm a fan of yours, too!".
Running ManThen Kim Jong-kook explained that they are looking for a celebrity who was 'eight heads tall'.

Park Bo Gum replied with a laugh, "No! I don't have those proportions!", and Kim Jong-kook protested, "Why are you being like this? You're way too humble."
Running ManThen Park Bo Gum revealed that he is on his way to his agency for a meeting, so he couldn't meet up with them that day.

Kim Jong-kook said, "Hope the meeting goes well. Thanks for the phone call!", and Park Bo Gum said, "Anytime. It's hot out, so make sure to take care of your health."

You can watch the clip of Park Bo Gum's phone call with Kim Jong-kook below.
 

(Credit= SBS Running Man)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호