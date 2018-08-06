[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook Boasts His Friendship with Park Bo Gum

'Running Man' cast members Kim Jong-kook and Yang Se-chan made a phone call to actor Park Bo Gum.On August 5 episode of SBS 'Running Man', the cast members were tasked to find a celebrity who was 'eight heads tall', which commonly refers to the ideal body proportions.While riding a car with Yang Se-chan, Kim Jong-kook said, "Should I call Bo Gum?", and he ended up making a phone call to the actor.Park Bo Gum answered his phone call in a cheerful tone, and Kim Jong-kook introduced Yang Se-chan to him.Yang Se-chan excitedly said, "I'm a huge fan of yours, Bo Gum!", and Park Bo Gum replied, "I'm a fan of yours, too!".Then Kim Jong-kook explained that they are looking for a celebrity who was 'eight heads tall'.Park Bo Gum replied with a laugh, "No! I don't have those proportions!", and Kim Jong-kook protested, "Why are you being like this? You're way too humble."Then Park Bo Gum revealed that he is on his way to his agency for a meeting, so he couldn't meet up with them that day.Kim Jong-kook said, "Hope the meeting goes well. Thanks for the phone call!", and Park Bo Gum said, "Anytime. It's hot out, so make sure to take care of your health."You can watch the clip of Park Bo Gum's phone call with Kim Jong-kook below.(Credit= SBS Running Man)(SBS Star)