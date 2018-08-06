SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Dream in High School That Made Everyone Laugh?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Kim Jong-kook's Dream in High School That Made Everyone Laugh?

작성 2018.08.06 16:06
Korean singer Kim Jong-kook's dream in high school was unexpectedly unveiled.

On August 5 episode of SBS' variety show 'My Little Old Boy', Kim Jong-kook and his manager visited Kim Jong-kook's high school which he attended about 20 years ago.

Kim Jong-kook and his manager went to see some Kim Jong-kook's teachers at the teacher's room.

The teachers welcomed them, and sat down to talk about Kim Jong-kook's school life together.Kim Jong-kookWhile the manager was reading through Kim Jong-kook's record, he discovered one record that said, "Kim Jong-kook lacks basic education, but his grades have gone up after consistently working hard."

One of the teachers explained, "He concentrated well and also had a strong will."Kim Jong-kookAs if he found something interesting on the record, the manager asked the teachers with a smirk, "Do you know what Kim Jong-kook wished to become in the past?".

Unable to remember what he said, Kim Jong-kook also asked, "What did I say that I wanted to become? A celebrity? A singer?".Kim Jong-kookThe manager answered as calmly as he could, "A fashion designer."

As soon as the manager told everyone this, not only him, but also Kim Jong-kook, the teachers, hosts, and moms at the studio burst into laughter.Kim Jong-kookKim Jong-kookKim Jong-kook commented, "Why did I seriously say that I wanted to become a fashion designer? I guess I just say it because I had no idea what I wanted to do in the future at that time."
 

Meanwhile, Kim Jong-kook makes an appearance in 'My Little Old Boy' and another SBS' variety show 'Running Man' every week.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy)

(SBS Star)  
