[SBS Star] iKON 'KILLING ME Challenge' Spreads Through Social Media

K-pop boy group iKON's latest title track 'KILLING ME' is trending in the form of new 'KILLING ME Challenge'.On August 4, iKON's leader B.I notified the start of the event, "We're starting 'KILLING ME Challenge'. You can participate regardless age, gender or occupation by uploading video. I will get a prize with my own money for the one who takes the first place." on his personal social media account.In the video, B.I says, "Aww...Too tired. It's KILLING ME." followed by highlight part of the music video of 'KILLING ME'.After B.I's notification of the challenge, many celebrities started to join the project.Korean hip-hop artist group Epik High's Tablo uploaded a video of him saying with a frown, "The heat is really KILLING ME."K-pop artist PSY also joined the challenge by posting a video on his social media account.In the video, the water is spouted from his concert venue and PSY standing in the middle shouts out, "Too cool! It is KILLING ME."Singer-songwriter Chang Kiha also participated the project by uploading a video of him drinking beer.After taking big swallows of beer, Chang Kiha says, "JU-NE, too good. It's KILLING ME."These unexpected event is making the viewers laugh with amusement.With creative parodies of the track 'KILLING ME', this 'KILLING ME Challenge' is gaining popularity and spreading among many artists and the public.Meanwhile, iKON had a comeback stage with its new title track 'KILLING ME' on August 2, and is currently focusing on the promotion activities.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= '42psy42' 'kihachang' 'shxxbi131' Instagram)(SBS Star)