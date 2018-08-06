SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy to Become the New Master for 'Master in the House'?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Suzy to Become the New Master for 'Master in the House'?

K-pop artist/actress Suzy made a phone call for SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' cast members.

On August 5 episode of 'Master in the House', the cast members Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae, Yang Se-hyung and Lee Sang Yun received a mysterious phone call.

As the cast was waiting for their next master, Suzy had called to give hints about the new master's identity.
Master in the HouseMaster in the HouseWhen they found out that they were speaking to Suzy, the members brightly smiled and could not hide their excitement.

First, Suzy expressed her gratitude towards the members, "I was so thankful for sending me a congratulatory video message for my fan meeting."
Master in the HouseYang Se-hyung said, "We would love to have Suzy as the youngest master of our show. She's nation's No.1 you know. I really want to meet you in person and learn how to manage the state of mind."
Master in the HouseThen Yook Sungjae abruptly said, "I live in Yongin city's Suji-gu!", and made the cast members burst into laughter.

Based on hints given by Suzy, the program's new master turned out to be actor Yu Jun Sang.
 

(Credit= SBS Master in the House)

(SBS Star) 
