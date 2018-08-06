[SBS Star] 2AM Jo Kwon Gets a Military Haircut & Shares a Heartfelt Letter

K-pop boy group 2AM's leader Jo Kwon shared videos and pictures of him with a military haircut and a heartfelt hand-written letter ahead of his military enlistment today.On August 6, Jo Kwon shared some videos and pictures on his social media account ahead of his enlistment .In the videos and pictures, he is seen cutting his hair short by a hairdresser and spending meaningful time with his friends after getting the haircut.He also shared a handwritten letter to his fans which says, "After a long time of being a trainee, I debuted as 2AM and 10 years have passed already. It feels rather quite strange now. Thank you for always being by my side. Please wait for me."Then he added, "The third chapter of my life is about to begin. I'm more nervous and excited about this than I have ever been. I would like to thank the members of 2AM and my fans again. Thank you and love you for making me become and stay as 2AM's Jo Kwon."In the caption, he wrote, "August 6, 2018~March 24, 2020. I'll be back safely. Thank you. I love you."Earlier on July 10, Jo Kwon's management agency CUBE Entertainment officially stated, "Jo Kwon will be enlisting in the military on August 6 as an active duty soldier. The exact location and time will not be announced, as Jo Kwon wants to enlist quietly."Jo Kwon spent eight years at JYP Entertainment as a trainee before making debut in 2008 as 2AM.Some hit songs by 2AM include 'This Song', 'Never let you go', 'Confession of a friend', and many more.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kwon_jo' Instagram)(SBS Star)