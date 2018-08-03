[SBS Star] Wanna One Lee Dae Hwi's Songs to Be Released Soon!

K-pop boy group Wanna One's member Lee Dae Hwi's songs are ready to be unveiled soon.On August 3, Mnet's survival audition show 'Produce 48' confirmed that one of the six concept evaluation tracks for the next battle was composed by Lee Dae Hwi.Back in May, there were rumors going around that Lee Dae Hwi had composed one of the tracks for 'Produce 48', but his agency denied the rumors at that time.As Lee Dae Hwi debuted as Wanna One after appearing on one of the previous 'Produce' series 'Produce 101 Season 2' in 2017, the participation presumably will come very meaningful to him.This is not the first time Lee Dae Hwi's song being revealed to the public; one of the tracks titled 'GOOD DAY' in K-pop duo MXM's debut mini album 'UNMIX' was produced by Lee Dae Hwi.Besides, MXM recently revealed that two tracks 'Hope You Love Me' (literal translation) and 'DAWN' in its first album 'MORE THAN EVER' are written and composed by Lee Dae Hwi .Since the news started spreading online, not only fans of Wanna One, but also other K-pop groups' fans have expressed how much they are impressed with Lee Dae Hwi's impressive achievement from being a trainee to becoming music producer within a year.Lee Dae Hwi's song for 'Produce 48' is planned to be unveiled tonight through the show, and the two tracks in MXM's album are scheduled to be released on August 14.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'WannaOne.official' 'bnmboysofficial' Facebook, SBS funE, Mnet)(SBS Star)