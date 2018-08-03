[SBS Star] Gong Yoo in Talks to Make a Big Screen Comeback

Actor Gong Yoo is currently in talks to star in a new movie.On August 3, Gong Yoo's management agency Management Soop confirmed that Gong Yoo had been offered to join the new film 'Seo Bok'.The agency further stated that Gong Yoo is currently positively reviewing the offer.If he accepts the offer, the movie will be his first project since his 2016 hit drama 'Guardian: The Lonely and Great God'.According to reports, the upcoming movie 'Seo Bok' will be a modern interpretation of the Chinese legend of Seo Bok, who served China's emperor Qin Shi Huang.For the emperor who was obsessed with achieving an immortal life, Seo Bok took on a journey to find the 'elixir of life', but he never returned in the end.The movie will be directed by film director Lee Yong-joo, who have also directed 2012 hit movie 'Architecture 101'.(Credit= Manangement Soop)(SBS Star)