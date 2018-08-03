[SBS Star] Gary Gears Up to Return with a New Solo Track

Korean hip-hop artist Gary is gearing up for his comeback with a new solo track.On August 3, Gary's management agency Yangban Station announced that Gary will be releasing a digital single 'The Sun' on August 7.This will mark Gary's return to the music scene in about 10 months since he released 'Worry' last year.Debuted in 1996, Gary had been a member of various groups before becoming a member of LEESSANG in 2002.Then in 2010, Gary was cast to join SBS' variety show 'Running Man' as one of the original members of the show.Although he first joined 'Running Man' without much experience in television shows, he was soon named as the perfect cast for his funny talks, reactions, and amazing chemistry with other cast members.As the show became one of the most popular shows in Korea, and most watched Korean TV shows in many other countries around the world, Gary's popularity also soared to the top.However, in October 2016, Gary suddenly announced his departure from the show.At that time, he explained that he wanted to focus on doing music.Gary led a quiet life after leaving 'Running Man', even getting married and having a son without publicizing the news.About a year after his departure, he released a track 'Worry', then took a long break until now.A lot of fans who wished for the return of Gary have been thrilled since the news broke this morning.(Lee Narin, Credit= Yangban Station, '姜gary_狗哥8888' Weibo, 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram)(SBS Star)