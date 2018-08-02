SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] iKON Shares Feelings About Returning in Five Months with 'KILLING ME'
[SBS Star] iKON Shares Feelings About Returning in Five Months with 'KILLING ME'

K-pop boy group iKON unveiled its new mini album 'NEW KIDS:CONTINUE' with the title track 'KILLING ME'.

In the afternoon of August 2, iKON attended a press conference to talk about its comeback.

During the press conference, the members mentioned how their management agency YG Entertainment treat them better after the massive success of 'LOVE SCENARIO'.iKONJAY said, "Generally, YG Entertainment artists don't promote more than once a year. We are really happy to be promoting again for the second time this year."

With a shy smile, SONG said, "Yang Hyun Suk (the head of YG Entertainment) has bought us a really good meal for the first time after the success of 'LOVE SCENARIO'."

B.I added, "We now also have a chat room with all seven iKON members and Yang Hyun Suk. He's nicer to us these days."iKONWhen asked if they felt pressured as their previous song 'LOVE SCENARIO' was such a great hit, all iKON members simultaneously nodded.

JAY explained, "It would be a lie to say we don't feel any pressure. But Yang Hyun Suk assured us that no one will blame us even if new songs don't do as well as 'LOVE SCENARIO'. He told us to just do with our best. His words comforted us."

B.I added, "We have started at the bottom and definitely have moved up the ladder a little, but we still have a long way to go. We have to keep working hard."   iKONiKONThe title track 'KILLING ME' was composed and written by B.I like many other hit songs of iKON.

According to B.I, 'KILLING ME' blends sexiness and sorrow into intense yet sentimental sounds, in contrast to 'LOVE SCENARIO' which was filled with soft and heartwarming melodies.

See if you like iKON's latest title track 'KILLING ME'!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= YG Entertainment, 'iKON' YouTube)

(SBS Star)   
