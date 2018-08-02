SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun's Debut Anniversary Ad Displayed in NYC Time Square!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun's Debut Anniversary Ad Displayed in NYC Time Square!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.02 16:37 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Juns Debut Anniversary Ad Displayed in NYC Time Square!
Korean actor Park Seo Jun appeared on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City.

On August 1 at 6AM (local time), the image of Park Seo Jun was shown in huge LED digital billboard in New York's Times Square and will be displayed for two days.Park Seo JunThis grand-scale event was prepared by Chinese fan club of Park Seo Jun to celebrate his seventh anniversary since debut.

It is noticeable that he is the first Korean actor to be appeared on the billboard of Times Square.Park Seo JunAs NYC Times Square is one of the spots that has the highest cost rate of advertisements, this surprising event shows his fans' great dedication towards Park Seo Jun.Park Seo JunMeanwhile, Park Seo Jun has successfully completed his latest drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' and is expected to start working on his upcoming movie 'The Grim Reaper' (literal translation).

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Awesome ENT, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호