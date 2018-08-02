[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun's Debut Anniversary Ad Displayed in NYC Time Square!

Korean actor Park Seo Jun appeared on a digital billboard in Times Square, New York City.On August 1 at 6AM (local time), the image of Park Seo Jun was shown in huge LED digital billboard in New York's Times Square and will be displayed for two days.This grand-scale event was prepared by Chinese fan club of Park Seo Jun to celebrate his seventh anniversary since debut.It is noticeable that he is the first Korean actor to be appeared on the billboard of Times Square.As NYC Times Square is one of the spots that has the highest cost rate of advertisements, this surprising event shows his fans' great dedication towards Park Seo Jun.Meanwhile, Park Seo Jun has successfully completed his latest drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' and is expected to start working on his upcoming movie 'The Grim Reaper' (literal translation).(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= Awesome ENT, 'bn_sj2013' Instagram)(SBS Star)