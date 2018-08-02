SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Girls' Generation to Launch a New Sub-Unit!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Girls' Generation to Launch a New Sub-Unit!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.02 15:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Girls Generation to Launch a New Sub-Unit!
K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is launching a new sub-unit of the group.

On August 2, Girls' Generation's management agency SM Entertainment officially announced that Girls' Generation is preparing for another sub-unit, which is going to be launched within this year.Girls' GenerationGirls' Generation has recorded good results not just as the entire team, but also as sub-unit activities and as solo artists.

The group is now ready to launch a sub-unit with whole different charms with Girls' Generation-TTS (Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun).Girls' Generation-TTSSM Entertainment is going to unveil specific details about launching date, members, and comeback schedule later on. 

This is Girls' Generation's official return to the music scene after a year since its sixth full album 'Holiday Night' released in August 2017.

This comeback news is drawing great expectations from fans of Girls' Generation as well as other K-pop fans.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호