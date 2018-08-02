[SBS Star] Girls' Generation to Launch a New Sub-Unit!

K-pop girl group Girls' Generation is launching a new sub-unit of the group.On August 2, Girls' Generation's management agency SM Entertainment officially announced that Girls' Generation is preparing for another sub-unit, which is going to be launched within this year.Girls' Generation has recorded good results not just as the entire team, but also as sub-unit activities and as solo artists.The group is now ready to launch a sub-unit with whole different charms with Girls' Generation-TTS (Taeyeon, Tiffany, and Seohyun).SM Entertainment is going to unveil specific details about launching date, members, and comeback schedule later on.This is Girls' Generation's official return to the music scene after a year since its sixth full album 'Holiday Night' released in August 2017.This comeback news is drawing great expectations from fans of Girls' Generation as well as other K-pop fans.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)