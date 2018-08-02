[SBS Star] Park Min Young Discusses the Dating Rumors & Chemistry with Park Seo Jun

Korean actress Park Min Young discussed the dating rumors with actor Park Seo Jun and what it was like working with him.On August 2, Park Min Young had an interview to talk about her recent romance drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.During the interview, Park Min Young first mentioned the great chemistry between her and Park Seo Jun that everyone keeps commenting on.She said, "I've always thought Park Seo Jun was an excellent actor, but I got to realize this even more while working together. Park Seo Jun's character certainly was not an easy character to act. Park Seo Jun's character portrayal was unbelievably great, though. That helped me to act my character more naturally."She added, "I felt like we got on well from the beginning thanks to Park Seo Jun. He led me well. I'm happy that I had an opportunity to lead a drama with him."Then, the interviewer said, "The amazing chemistry between you two in the drama has sparked dating rumors. You must feel disappointed as everyone is focusing on the dating rumors instead of the completion of the drama. Could you tell us how you feel about that?".The actress answered, "I tried not to get bothered by it at first, but all reports were about me and Park Seo Jun instead of our drama. I felt bad, as I know how hard the other cast members and production crew have worked on this drama. That made me pretty angry."She continued, "Let me be straightforward here. Park Seo Jun and I are not dating. I don't even have a boyfriend at the moment. Those were all speculative articles. None of them are true."Previously on July 27, it was reported that Park Min Young and Park Seo Jun have been in a relationship for three years.Shortly after the report was made, however, management agencies of both stars denied the dating rumors.'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?' depicted a sweet love story between Kim Mi So (Park Min Young) and Lee Young Jun (Park Seo Jun), and aired its final episode on July 26.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)(SBS Star)