[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Confesses She Has a Girl Crush on TWICE TZUYU
[SBS Star] Apink Son Naeun Confesses She Has a Girl Crush on TWICE TZUYU

작성 2018.08.02 13:09
K-pop girl group Apink's member Son Naeun revealed her special interest towards girl group TWICE's member TZUYU.

On August 1 episode of MBC's talk show 'Radio Star', Son Naeun appeared in the show as a guest.

During the show, one of the hosts Cha Tae Hyun asked her, "I heard that there is an idol member you had a crush on. Who is it?"

Son Naeun replied, "It is a girl. TZUYU from TWICE."Son NaeunSon NaeunShe continued, "I monitor junior girl groups very often, and TZUYU is so pretty."Son NaeunSon NaeunThen Son Naeun explained why she got special interest in TZUYU.

She said, "I encountered her once in the show 'The Idol Star Athletics Championships'. I noticed that her personality seems like mine in my early days after debut. She quiet and doesn't talk much. That's why I get to care her a lot. I got really interested in her since then."TZUYUSon NaeunWhen MC Yoon Jongshin asked, "Then how do you get close to TZUYU?".

DJ Koo, also a guest of the show, jokingly replied, "Learn Chinese!" and made the guests and viewers laugh out loud.Son Naeun(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= MBC Radio Star, JYP Entertianment)     

(SBS Star)
