[SBS Star] G-DRAGON Hospitalized Again Due to His Ankle Injury

Once again, K-pop boy group BIGBANG's leader G-DRAGON had been hospitalized.According to Sports World's report on August 1, G-DRAGON stayed in the Armed Forces Hospital in Pocheon from July 12 until July 27.Several military officials reportedly confirmed that G-DRAGON had been hospitalized for 15 days due to an ongoing problem in his ankle.The report added, "It has been just over 110 days since G-DRAGON was assigned to his military base, but he has spent 51 days in the hospital so far."Back in May, G-DRAGON underwent surgery after being diagnosed with ankle instability.Since then, he had spent a number of days in the hospital receiving treatment for his ankle.In June, however, G-DRAGON was criticized for using an excessive number of sick leaves, and using a special room in the hospital that was specifically for colonels.Meanwhile, G-DRAGON enlisted in the military to serve the mandatory duty on February 27, and was placed into the ROK Army's 3rd Infantry 'White Skull' Division upon completing his military training.G-DRAGON is expected to be discharged on November 26, 2019.(Lee Narin, Credit= ETtoday, Online Community)(SBS Star)