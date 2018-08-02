[SBS Star] HyunA & PENTAGON E'DAWN Swept Up in Dating Rumors; Agency Responds

K-pop artist HyunA and boy group PENTAGON's member E'DAWN have been swept up in dating rumors.On August 1, TV Report reported that HyunA and E'DAWN has been dating for a few months, after getting close to each other through their project group Triple H promotions.Triple H consists of three artists from CUBE Entertainment―HyunA, PENTAGON's E'DAWN and HUI.The report claimed that HyunA and E'DAWN also held a joint birthday party with their close acquaintances back in June.Shortly after the report, CUBE Entertainment stated, "HyunA and E'DAWN are not dating."Meanwhile, Triple H is currently busy promoting with 'Retro Future' from the trio's second mini album 'REtro Futurism'.(Credit= CUBE Entertainment)(SBS Star)