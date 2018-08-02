[SBS Star] VIDEO: FTISLAND Serenades 'Summer Night's Dream' & 'Paradise'

K-pop boy band FTISLAND returned with two summer tracks after a year.On July 29 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', FTISLAND came back with the stages of 'Summer Night's Dream' and 'Paradise'.Both tracks are from FTISLAND's sixth mini album 'WHAT IF' released on July 26.Before unveiling its title track, FTISLAND showed the stage of the side track 'Paradise'.'Paradise' is a Korean version of the group's Japanese single 'Paradise'.Lee Hong Gi participated in composing and writing lyrics of the song and drew a dreamy scene of being together with his lover in the paradise he has imagined.On this day, FTISLAND performed only first half of the song but one minute was enough to enchant the audience.After the first stage, FTISLAND came back to the stage with totally different stage outfits and performed the title track.The title track 'Summer Night's Dream' is a song based on refreshing electric guitar sound playing powerful melodies.Lyrically, the song describes a man desperately longing to see his crush after falling into love at first sight.With a mournful facial expression, Lee Hong Gi sang, "This is summer night's dream. Can we meet again tonight? Cause I'm missing you. Cause I'm missing you."Lee Jae Jin and Song Seung Hyun's soft voices added to catchy voice of the main vocalist Lee Hong Gi and perfectly delivered sweet but mournful emotion of a man fallen into a love.Check out both unforgettable stages of FTISLAND!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)