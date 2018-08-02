[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Thinks There Is Something 'Between Us'

K-pop girl group LABOUM has returned with a new track 'Between Us'.On July 19 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LABOUM members turned themselves into mature women.On this day, LABOUM performed 'Between Us', which is a song released on July 27 after about a year-long break.Interestingly, 'Between Us' was co-composed and co-written by one of the members SOYEON with famous producers Maxx Song and Kim Tae-sung, who previously worked with a number of artists from SM Entertainment, such as EXO, SHINee, Red Velvet, NCT, BoA, and more.'Between Us' sensitively depicts the beauty of love in honest and emotional ways.Rather than serving up another bright concept like LABOUM's past songs, the members of LABOUM opted to flaunt their versatility this time by embracing more of their sexy side.With sensual dance moves and sexy black outfit, LABOUM fascinated the audience.Make sure you watch LABOUM's sexy performance below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)