SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Thinks There Is Something 'Between Us'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Thinks There Is Something 'Between Us'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.02 09:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: LABOUM Thinks There Is Something Between Us
K-pop girl group LABOUM has returned with a new track 'Between Us'.

On July 19 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', LABOUM members turned themselves into mature women.LABOUMOn this day, LABOUM performed 'Between Us', which is a song released on July 27 after about a year-long break.

Interestingly, 'Between Us' was co-composed and co-written by one of the members SOYEON with famous producers Maxx Song and Kim Tae-sung, who previously worked with a number of artists from SM Entertainment, such as EXO, SHINee, Red Velvet, NCT, BoA, and more.LABOUM'Between Us' sensitively depicts the beauty of love in honest and emotional ways.

Rather than serving up another bright concept like LABOUM's past songs, the members of LABOUM opted to flaunt their versatility this time by embracing more of their sexy side.LABOUMWith sensual dance moves and sexy black outfit, LABOUM fascinated the audience.

Make sure you watch LABOUM's sexy performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호