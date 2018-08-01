[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W's Dance Practice Video Makes Fans Cry from Laughing Hard

K-pop boy group NU'EST W's hilarious choreography practice video is making fans shed tears from laughing too hard.Recently, NU'EST W shared a video of the members practicing the group's new title track 'Dejavu' on its official video-sharing channel.When fans were notified that the choreography practice video was uploaded, they clicked on the video thinking that it was one of those regular ones.Much to their surprise, it was actually the funniest dance practice video where ARON, REN, JR, and BAEKHO put on special costumes as well as make-up.ARON dressed as a popular fictional character 'Mario', REN became a tooth.JR turned himself to tyrannosaurus, and BAEKHO put on a chicken costume.After introducing themselves, they start dancing with a serious look on their faces.Their humorless facial expressions alongside comical costumes make you instantly burst into laughter.At the end of the video, they explained, "We have decided to shoot this video to return the love we have received for the past three weeks when we were promoting 'Dejavu'. We were able to win first place on a music show thanks to your support. I hope you enjoyed watching this."While talking, the four members also could not hold back their laughter that they even told each other not to look at one another.In the comment section, fans had left comments including, "Can somebody help me? I can't stop laughing. I'm not kidding here.", "Hahahaha this is so funny. I don't know if I should be questioning my sanity or their sanity.", "I definitely stan the right K-pop group.", and so on.Check out this must-watch funny video of NU'EST W members below!(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NU'EST' YouTube)(SBS Star)