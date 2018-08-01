SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W's Dance Practice Video Makes Fans Cry from Laughing Hard
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: NU'EST W's Dance Practice Video Makes Fans Cry from Laughing Hard

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.08.01 17:43 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: NUEST Ws Dance Practice Video Makes Fans Cry from Laughing Hard
K-pop boy group NU'EST W's hilarious choreography practice video is making fans shed tears from laughing too hard.

Recently, NU'EST W shared a video of the members practicing the group's new title track 'Dejavu' on its official video-sharing channel.

When fans were notified that the choreography practice video was uploaded, they clicked on the video thinking that it was one of those regular ones.NU'EST WMuch to their surprise, it was actually the funniest dance practice video where ARON, REN, JR, and BAEKHO put on special costumes as well as make-up.

ARON dressed as a popular fictional character 'Mario', REN became a tooth.

JR turned himself to tyrannosaurus, and BAEKHO put on a chicken costume.NU'EST WAfter introducing themselves, they start dancing with a serious look on their faces.

Their humorless facial expressions alongside comical costumes make you instantly burst into laughter.

At the end of the video, they explained, "We have decided to shoot this video to return the love we have received for the past three weeks when we were promoting 'Dejavu'. We were able to win first place on a music show thanks to your support. I hope you enjoyed watching this."

While talking, the four members also could not hold back their laughter that they even told each other not to look at one another.NU'EST WIn the comment section, fans had left comments including, "Can somebody help me? I can't stop laughing. I'm not kidding here.", "Hahahaha this is so funny. I don't know if I should be questioning my sanity or their sanity.", "I definitely stan the right K-pop group.", and so on.

Check out this must-watch funny video of NU'EST W members below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'NU'EST' YouTube)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호