[SBS Star] 2PM to Hold a 10-Year Anniversary Exhibition!
작성 2018.08.01 16:18 조회수
A special exhibition celebrating 10 year debut anniversary of K-pop boy group 2PM is held.

On August 1, 2PM's management agency JYP Entertainment unveiled the poster of the group's upcoming exhibition '2PM 10th Anniversary : 10 seasons'.2PM'2PM 10th Anniversary : 10 seasons' is scheduled to be held on September 4 to 23 in The Seouliteum located in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.

This exhibition is held to reminisce the 10 years of 2PM, which had its debut on September 4, 2008.

The exhibition will feature 2PM's albums, stage outfits, videos, photos all the way from the debut.2PMAlso, a special event that fans of 2PM can participate will be prepared in the corner.

The name '10 seasons' represent 10 years of time that 2PM and its fans spent together, and the exhibition spaces will be displayed in order of spring-summer-autumn-winter to spring again.

It means 2PM and Hottest (2PM's fan club) will reunite in a special spring day as 'all 6 members'.2PMOn September 1 and 2, '2PM 10th Anniversary Hottest Day 2018' will be held in Japan too.

Meanwhile, 3 members of 2PM―NICHKHUN, JUNHO, and CHANSUNG are actively building their careers as K-pop artists and actors.

On the other side, TAECYEON, WOOYOUNG, and JUN.K are currently serving the mandatory duty as soldiers.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= JYP Entertainment)

(SBS Star)      
