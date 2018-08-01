SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] A.C.E Welcomes Surprise Visitors & Unexpectedly Unveils Its Dorm
[SBS Star] A.C.E Welcomes Surprise Visitors & Unexpectedly Unveils Its Dorm

작성 2018.08.01
K-pop boy group A.C.E's recently-moved dorm was unveiled.

Recently, A.C.E was unexpectedly visited by the team of HANBBUM TV's variety show 'BPS' while deeply asleep, without knowing that they were going to be visited by anyone on that day.A.C.EOn the day of the shooting, the cast members of 'BPS'―entertainers BOOM, Christian Burgos, and songwriter UL made a surprise visit to A.C.E's dorm.

When the cast rang the bell, one of the members JUN opened the door, and his eyes immediately became wide in surprise after seeing the production crew and cast members.A.C.EJUN asked for 30 seconds then quickly woke other members up and invited 'BPS' team to the dorm.

As it was all unexpected, all four members kept covering their faces, and quickly washed their faces, shaved, put in lenses, and so on.A.C.EAfter A.C.E members getting somewhat ready to be in front of camera, the cast carefully started looking around their dorm.

First, they went into DONGHUN and WOW's room.

The first thing BOOM noticed was that it was not filled with any sort of unpleasant smell like most other rooms used by men.

Not only the room was equipped with an oil diffuser, but it also had an air freshener dispenser.A.C.EWhile looking at their beds, BOOM discovered some books on the side of DONGHUN's mattress, and complimented him on it.

DONGHUN shyly commented, "I received those books from my fans."A.C.EA.C.ENext, BOOM, Christian Burgos, and UL moved to see Kim Byeong Kwan, JUN, CHAN's room only to find out this room was just as tidy and clean as the other room.

In this room, UL also mentioned how nice it smelt around the room.A.C.EWhile UL tried to discover an item that could cause an issue, he found a lighter by the window.

Kim Byeong Kwan explained, "No, it's not what you think."

Luckily, the lighter was placed right next to a candle, resolving a misunderstanding.
A.C.EA.C.EMeanwhile, the four members of A.C.E have returned with the first repackaged album 'A.C.E Adventures in Wonderland' with the title track 'Take Me Higher' on June 7, and one other member CHAN is actively promoting himself as a member of project boy group UNB.

(Lee Narin, Credit= V LIVE 'HANBBUM TV')

(SBS Star)   
