[SBS Star] VIDEO: A Movie Producer Reveals How He Came to Cast EXO D.O.

The producer of the movie 'Along with the Gods' revealed why he cast D.O., a member of K-pop boy group EXO.On July 31 episode of SBS 'Han Bam', D.O. was spotlighted with his career as actor.In the movie, D.O. mesmerized the viewers with his playing the role of a problematic private 'Won Dong-yeon'.He said, "I didn't even know that Do Kyung-soo (D.O.'s real name) is a member of EXO. I'm a middle-aged man in my fifties."He continued, "One day, I saw a great rookie actor in the movie 'Cart' that my fellow producer made. He said the actor is D.O. from EXO. I was so surprised saying, 'He is an idol actor? He is a singer?'".After the producer's interview, a previous interview of D.O. was aired.D.O. showed his ambition as an actor saying, "Acting is so fun for me right now. I want to take every kind of role of both good and bad."Check out D.O.'s amazing career as an actor below!(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)