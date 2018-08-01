[SBS Star] VIDEO: KARD Discusses Its Soaring Popularity Overseas

K-pop group KARD talked about its immense popularity outside of Korea.On July 31, all four members of KARD―BM, SOMIN, JIWOO, J.SEPH sat down for a brief interview with SBS 'Han Bam'.The major focus of the interview was on KARD's exploding popularity all over the globe.When asked about it, BM shyly replied, "It's quite embarrassing to say it out loud ourselves, but we have toured around 20 different countries within about a year."JIWOO commented, "It's very hard to believe. Even now, we frequently talk about how this is still all beyond our imagination."Then, the interviewer asked, "Which country do you think your group is the most popular?".J.SEPH answered, "I think it's Brazil. There was this one time when about 100,000 people trying to buy the tickets for our concert all at the same time."JIWOO laughingly added, "Our concert was held at a small venue, but there were way more people trying to purchase the tickets. I thought, 'Did someone pay them to do that or something?'".Meanwhile, KARD has returned in about eight months with its third mini album 'RIDE ON THE WIND' with the title track of the same name on July 25.You may watch KARD's interview below!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)