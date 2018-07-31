SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Responds to the Dating Rumors with Park Min Young
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Responds to the Dating Rumors with Park Min Young

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.31 15:54 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Responds to the Dating Rumors with Park Min Young
Korean actor Park Seo Jun shared his thoughts on the recent dating rumors with actress Park Min Young.

On July 31, Park Seo Jun sat down for an interview to discuss his recent romance drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.

Park Seo Jun said, "I was delighted to work with Park Min Young. We already knew each other before the drama, so that made us to look more natural in the drama."

He continued, "Actually, we didn't look as great with each other in the beginning, since it was our first time leading the drama together. the director guided us through so well, and Park Min Young and I frequently shared ideas and thoughts. We were the perfect team."Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun also commented on the dating rumors that was reported a day after when the last episode of the drama was aired.

The actor said, "I believe the dating rumors arose because Park Min Young and I looked so real in the drama. I don't solely see our dating rumors as something bad."Park Seo JunWhen asked if there are any chances of him and Park Min Young dating in real life in the future, he answered, "I can't be sure about that. You never know what can happen."

In addition, he said, "I feel like I should comment on this as well. Some people were saying tha we were hinting our relationship on our social media account by posting pictures taken at the same place while traveling abroad together. But we really just happened to be traveling or working in the same city around the same time. We weren't on a trip together. We also just happened to own the same items. They are certainly not matching items."  
Park Seo Jun and Park Min YoungPreviously on July 27, one media outlet reported that Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young have been in a relationship for three years.

Shortly after the report was made, however, management agencies of both stars denied the dating rumors.

▶ [SBS Star] Park Min Young & Park Seo Jun Reportedly Dating for 3 Years; Agency RespondsPark Seo Jun and Park Min Young'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' is about 'Lee Young Jun' (Park Seo Jun)―the vice-president of a large firm, and his secretary 'Kim Mi So' (Park Min Young), who suddenly tells her boss that she is quitting her job after nine years of working at his company.

Throughout the drama, the two leads had demonstrated their amazing chemistry with each other as a couple. 

(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?) 

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호