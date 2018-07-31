[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Responds to the Dating Rumors with Park Min Young

Korean actor Park Seo Jun shared his thoughts on the recent dating rumors with actress Park Min Young.On July 31, Park Seo Jun sat down for an interview to discuss his recent romance drama 'Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?'.Park Seo Jun said, "I was delighted to work with Park Min Young. We already knew each other before the drama, so that made us to look more natural in the drama."He continued, "Actually, we didn't look as great with each other in the beginning, since it was our first time leading the drama together. the director guided us through so well, and Park Min Young and I frequently shared ideas and thoughts. We were the perfect team."Park Seo Jun also commented on the dating rumors that was reported a day after when the last episode of the drama was aired.The actor said, "I believe the dating rumors arose because Park Min Young and I looked so real in the drama. I don't solely see our dating rumors as something bad."When asked if there are any chances of him and Park Min Young dating in real life in the future, he answered, "I can't be sure about that. You never know what can happen."In addition, he said, "I feel like I should comment on this as well. Some people were saying tha we were hinting our relationship on our social media account by posting pictures taken at the same place while traveling abroad together. But we really just happened to be traveling or working in the same city around the same time. We weren't on a trip together. We also just happened to own the same items. They are certainly not matching items."Previously on July 27, one media outlet reported that Park Seo Jun and Park Min Young have been in a relationship for three years.Shortly after the report was made, however, management agencies of both stars denied the dating rumors.'Why Is Secretary Kim Like that?' is about 'Lee Young Jun' (Park Seo Jun)―the vice-president of a large firm, and his secretary 'Kim Mi So' (Park Min Young), who suddenly tells her boss that she is quitting her job after nine years of working at his company.Throughout the drama, the two leads had demonstrated their amazing chemistry with each other as a couple.(Lee Narin, Credit= tvN Why Is Secretary Kim Like That?)(SBS Star)