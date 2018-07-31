[SBS Star] Lee Jehoon & Chae Soobin Confirmed for the New Drama!

Korean actor Lee Jehoon and actress Chae Soobin are confirmed to be the male and female lead of a new drama.On July 31, SBS' new drama 'Fox Bride Star' (literal title) announced that actor Lee Jehoon, actress Chae Soobin, actor Lee Dong Gun, and actress Kim Ji Soo were confirmed to join the drama.'Fox Bride Star' is a melodrama that draw various people who pass by Incheon International Airport.The drama aims to give move to the viewers based on deep consideration about human and love.Lee Jehoon took the role of 'Lee Su-yeon', who got into the Incheon International Airport with the best grades.He is a mysterious character who keeps distance from the people aiming to work in the airport for only 6 months.Lee Jehoon already has proved his acting skills through various projects, and the public is focusing on how delicately he will describe this new character.Chae Soobin is taking the female lead of 'Han Yeo-reum', who entered the airport to find her dream job.She barely gets into the Incheon International Airport but her constant mistakes makes people treat her as a trouble-maker.Uprising actress Chae Soobin is expected to show perfect portrait of the character.The production company of 'Fox Bride Star', Samhwa Networks said, "The humane story of the new interns 'Lee Su-yeon' and 'Han Yeo-reum' learning how to communicate with other people will definitely attract the viewers," and added, "In the setting of Incheon International Airport where everything is special, the drama will draw heartwarming love story that can satisfy you this fall."Starting from the first read through on July 28, the first episode of 'Fox Bride Star' is set to be released in this October.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'saram.leejehoon''OfficialChaesoobin' Facebook)(SBS Star)