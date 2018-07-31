[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Discovers the Best Way to Enjoy Summer to the Fullest

Korean actor Lee Joon Gi has enjoyed scuba diving at the best vacation spot.On July 30, Lee Joon Gi shared lots of pictures taken of him scuba diving in the crystal clear water.In the pictures, the actor is seen preparing himself to get into the water and spending his time under the water with scuba diving equipment.He makes different poses in front of camera and seems to be enjoying scuba diving.It seems like Lee Joon Gi has found the perfect activity to cool himself down in this hot weather.Along with the pictures, he wrote, "10 meters deep. I was so happy! But you must always be careful when going into the water."Meanwhile, Lee Joon Gi has wrapped up his drama 'Lawless Lawyer' in the beginning of July, and is currently taking some time off from work.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram)(SBS Star)