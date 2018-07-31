SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Discovers the Best Way to Enjoy Summer to the Fullest
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Discovers the Best Way to Enjoy Summer to the Fullest

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.31 14:14 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Joon Gi Discovers the Best Way to Enjoy Summer to the Fullest
Korean actor Lee Joon Gi has enjoyed scuba diving at the best vacation spot.

On July 30, Lee Joon Gi shared lots of pictures taken of him scuba diving in the crystal clear water.

In the pictures, the actor is seen preparing himself to get into the water and spending his time under the water with scuba diving equipment.

He makes different poses in front of camera and seems to be enjoying scuba diving.Lee Joon GiLee Joon GiIt seems like Lee Joon Gi has found the perfect activity to cool himself down in this hot weather.

Along with the pictures, he wrote, "10 meters deep. I was so happy! But you must always be careful when going into the water."
Lee Joon GiLee Joon GiLee Joon GiLee Joon GiMeanwhile, Lee Joon Gi has wrapped up his drama 'Lawless Lawyer' in the beginning of July, and is currently taking some time off from work.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actor_jg' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호