[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuk's Fans Express Fury Towards Fans Who Grappled Him at a Recent Event
작성 2018.07.31 14:06 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Nam Joo Hyuks Fans Express Fury Towards Fans Who Grappled Him at a Recent Event
Actor Nam Joo Hyuk's fans are furious at fans who groped him during a fan meeting event held in Manila, the Philippines.

On July 29, Nam Joo Hyuk met his fans in Manila during a fashion brand's event along with former 2NE1 member Dara.

During the event, there was a group photo session where all the fans who have attended the event stand on stage next to the two stars to take photos together.
Nam Joo HyukHowever, some fans tussled for Nam Joo Hyuk, pushing against his body as they posed next to him.

While being so, multiple fans continued to touch Nam Joo Hyuk with aggression, and a fan was seen putting her arms around Nam Joo Hyuk's waist.
Nam Joo HyukEven the staff members of the event asked the fans to be careful and stay away from Nam Joo Hyuk, as it was not allowed to touch them.
Nam Joo HyukNam Joo HyukAccording to reports, different crowds of fans went for Nam Joo Hyuk and refused to step away from him even after the photo session.

Fans who watched the video commented, "He looks so uncomfortable. That is so inappropriate and disrespectful.", "They should've respect his personal space. Do they think people would envy them?", and more.

(Credit= Online Community, YG Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
