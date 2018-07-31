[SBS Star] TVXQ! MAX Changmin Under the Spotlight for Making Another Large Donation

K-pop boy group TVXQ!'s member MAX Changmin is under the spotlight for making another large donation.On July 31, Seoul Housing Welfare Service revealed that MAX Changmin has donated 50 million won (approximately 45,000 dollars) to help people going through a tough time due to the unprecedented heatwave that recently hit Korea.According to Seoul Housing Welfare Service, MAX Changmin said, "Currently, there are many people suffering from this extreme hot weather. I would like to help them get through this hot summer. Please supply air-conditioning products to them."With MAX Changmin's donation, Seoul Housing Welfare Service plans to provide electric fans, air-conditioners, dehumidifiers to 450 households of poor housing conditions until the beginning of August.Back in May, MAX Changmin became a member of 'Green Noble Club for Children', where only a group of people who made over 100 million won (approximately 92,000 dollars) donation to 'ChildFund Korea' in the last five years can join.Over the couple of years, MAX Changmin had helped children financially, and also made talent donation, including participating in a radio campaign for children's happiness, crime prevention puppet show for children.Meanwhile, TVXQ! has released a new Japanese single 'Road' on July 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'changmin88' Instagram, SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)