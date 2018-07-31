SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Fans of Wanna One Park Ji Hoon & Lee Dae Hwi Make Generous Donations
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Fans of Wanna One Park Ji Hoon & Lee Dae Hwi Make Generous Donations

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.07.31 11:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Fans of Wanna One Park Ji Hoon & Lee Dae Hwi Make Generous Donations
K-pop boy group Wanna One's fans are celebrating the group's one year debut anniversary with heartwarming donations.

On July 30, a fan club of Park Ji Hoon from Wanna One 'Park Ji Hoon, Walk the Fluorescent Path' (literal name) has donated 3.65 million won (approximately 3,267 dollars) to hearing-handicapped children to celebrate the singer's one year debut.Pakr Ji HoonFans from 'Park Ji Hoon, Walk the Fluorescent Path', commented, "To celebrate Park Ji Hoon's one year after his debut as a singer, we wanted to help hearing-handicapped children to recover their hearing by making donation."Pakr Ji Hoon'Park Ji Hoon, Walk the Fluorescent Path' has been making steady donations since Park Ji Hoon's debut of July 2017.Pakr Ji HoonFellow Wanna One member Lee Dae Hwi's fans also joined to making donation to celebrate one year debut anniversary of Wanna One.

Lee Dae Hwi's fan club 'Delight' donated 10 million won (approximately 8,942 dollars) to children hospital of Seoul National University.

'Delight' has previously done volunteering activities to help developmental disorders patients to celebrate Wanna One's one year debut anniversary.Lee Dae Hwi'Delight' commented, "'Delight' always has wanted to participate in good deed since Lee Dae Hwi's debut one year ago. We wanted to celebrate one year debut meaningfully with all our heart by the largest donation ever made in our club."Lee Dae HwiMeanwhile, Park Ji Hoon and Lee Dae Hwi's group Wanna One is currently visiting various cities in Asia for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.

(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'wingsroad529''delight010129' Twitter, SWING Entertainment)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
SDF X 김동식 작가 콜라보

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호