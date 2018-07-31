[SBS Star] Fans of Wanna One Park Ji Hoon & Lee Dae Hwi Make Generous Donations

K-pop boy group Wanna One's fans are celebrating the group's one year debut anniversary with heartwarming donations.On July 30, a fan club of Park Ji Hoon from Wanna One 'Park Ji Hoon, Walk the Fluorescent Path' (literal name) has donated 3.65 million won (approximately 3,267 dollars) to hearing-handicapped children to celebrate the singer's one year debut.Fans from 'Park Ji Hoon, Walk the Fluorescent Path', commented, "To celebrate Park Ji Hoon's one year after his debut as a singer, we wanted to help hearing-handicapped children to recover their hearing by making donation."'Park Ji Hoon, Walk the Fluorescent Path' has been making steady donations since Park Ji Hoon's debut of July 2017.Fellow Wanna One member Lee Dae Hwi's fans also joined to making donation to celebrate one year debut anniversary of Wanna One.Lee Dae Hwi's fan club 'Delight' donated 10 million won (approximately 8,942 dollars) to children hospital of Seoul National University.'Delight' has previously done volunteering activities to help developmental disorders patients to celebrate Wanna One's one year debut anniversary.'Delight' commented, "'Delight' always has wanted to participate in good deed since Lee Dae Hwi's debut one year ago. We wanted to celebrate one year debut meaningfully with all our heart by the largest donation ever made in our club."Meanwhile, Park Ji Hoon and Lee Dae Hwi's group Wanna One is currently visiting various cities in Asia for its world tour 'ONE: THE WORLD'.(Seo Dakyoung, Credit= 'wingsroad529''delight010129' Twitter, SWING Entertainment)(SBS Star)